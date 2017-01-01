August Smart Lock

Keyless Entry For Your Smart Home

Lock and unlock your door with your phone while giving keyless access to family and guests. Easily attaches to the existing deadbolt so you can also use your regular keys.
Stop Hiding Keys

Send guest keys from anywhere, instantly—all from the August app.

 

 

Keep Your Existing Lock and Keys

Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

 

 

 

 



Be Sure It’s Locked

With our proprietary DoorSense™ and Auto-Lock technologies, you’ll know your door is both closed and locked.

Know Who is Coming and Going

Track activity at your door with a 24/7 activity feed so you know when loved ones get home.

Locks Automatically

August’s products are designed to give you peace of mind. With our Auto-Lock technology, you’ll never need to worry if your door is locked again.

Easy Installation

Works with your existing single-cylinder deadbolt.
Installs in minutes on the inside of your door.

Check Compatibility

30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

If you are not completely satisfied with your August Smart Lock, you can return it for a full refund.

Just $149

